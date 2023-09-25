On Monday, Swara Bhaskar took to her social media handle and shared the news of the arrival of her first child, a baby girl.

It’s a baby girl! Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad welcome first child Raabiyaa

Actress Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmad welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raabiyaa, on September 23. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter on social media on Monday.

It’s a baby girl! Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad welcome first child Raabiyaa

"A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23 September 2023," Swara Bhaskar posted on Instagram, along with photos of the baby, with her face carefully concealed.

In a message to fans, the actress added, "With grateful and happy hearts we thank you for your love. It’s a whole new world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

"Many congratulations. May the almighty protect ur baby n bless her with all the goodness life has to offer," wrote actress Gauahar Khan. "Congratulations both of you," commented producer Guneet Monga. "Congratulations to the new parents! May baby Raabiyaa be blessed with good health and happiness," wrote a fan.

Besides them, Mini Mathur, Neena Gupta, Tisca Chopra and many others from the entertainment industry extended congratulatory wishes.

Bhaskar married Fahad Ahmad, a leader in the Samajwadi Party's youth wing Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, in February this year.

Also Read: Swara Bhaskar receives a surprise baby shower from husband Fahad Ahmad, parents, and friends

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.