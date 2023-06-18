Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17, and one of the prominent participants in the show is Bollywood actress-director Pooja Bhatt.

The much-awaited second season of Bigg Boss OTT premiered on June 17 on JioCinema, and it has already set the stage for an exciting and eventful journey. With Salman Khan returning as the host and a sustainable house design, the show promises to captivate audiences once again. However, it is the impressive line-up of contestants that has garnered significant attention. Among them is the renowned Bollywood actress-director, Pooja Bhatt.

CONFIRMED! Pooja Bhatt enters Bigg Boss OTT Season 2; introduces herself as audience representative and panellist in the Salman Khan show

Since the announcement of her participation, fans have been eagerly anticipating Pooja Bhatt's entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Prior to her introduction, Salman Khan inquired about her role in the show. In response, Pooja confidently stated, "I am going to be the voice of the audience this season. For now, I will be the panel."

Pooja Bhatt's inclusion in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has generated immense curiosity and excitement among viewers. Known for her strong opinions and fearless approach, Pooja is expected to bring a unique perspective to the show.

Besides Pooja, Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja is also participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show this year. In an official statement, he had said, “I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to be part of Bigg Boss OTT. Unlike cricket, where it's all about the game, this show puts every thought and action under scrutiny. It's a new experience for me, and I can't wait to embrace it.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is streaming 24*7 on JioCinema.

