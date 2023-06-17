Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan says he won’t allow anything against ‘Indian culture’: “I hope it’s not too uncensored and unfiltered”

Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss and this time he is hosting the OTT version. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar. The launch event took place on Friday, June 16.

Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan says he won’t allow anything against ‘Indian culture’: “I hope it’s not too uncensored and unfiltered”

Salman recently spoke about his expectations from the second season of Bigg Boss OTT and said, “I always look forward to Bigg Boss. First time on Bigg Boss OTT. I hope it is not too uncensored and unfiltered, and if it is, then I will control it myself. The show should run keeping in mind our culture and that’s why I am a part of Bigg Boss OTT. Actually, Karan (Johar) and Farah (Khan) were not available, that’s why I had to do Bigg Boss OTT.”

He added, “Main OTT par bhi aise kuch hone nahi dunga joh humare khilaf aur humare culture ke khilaf ho. Main nahi hone dunga (I will not allow anything against our culture on the show).”

When asked if there's any difference between TV and OTT platforms, he said, “I don’t find any difference. The type of OTT content you are talking about, I anyways don’t do that kind of stuff and I don’t like it. I think now there are guidelines for OTT, after which OTT has improved.”

He further said, “I have a friend who did not tell me he is participating in the show. I was shocked looking at him on the stage. His name is Niketan Madhok.”

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will begin on June 17, 2023 on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan performs rooftop action scene, video goes viral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.