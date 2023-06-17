In an exciting announcement, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have revealed that renowned former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja will be a part of the highly anticipated reality show. The former cricketer himself confirmed the news, expressing his enthusiasm for this new venture. With the second season of Bigg Boss OTT set to kick off today, the buzz around the show has reached new heights. After filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the first season, superstar Salman Khan will take over the reins as the host for this edition.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ajay Jadeja confirms participation in the Salman Khan show

Ajay Jadeja, in an official statement, shared his excitement about joining India's biggest reality show and interacting with a whole new generation. He acknowledged that the experience of Bigg Boss OTT would be entirely different from cricket, as it will allow the nation to see the real person behind the public persona.

"I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to be part of Bigg Boss OTT. Unlike cricket, where it's all about the game, this show puts every thought and action under scrutiny. It's a new experience for me, and I can't wait to embrace it," said Jadeja. Apart from Ajay Jadeja, another celebrity confirmed to be associated with Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the popular actress Sunny Leone. However, she clarified that she would not be a contestant but rather a special presence on the show.

"Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. This show holds significant memories and marks a turning point in my career. I have closely followed the series and now, I am thrilled to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny," Sunny Leone expressed with enthusiasm.

With Ajay Jadeja and Sunny Leone joining the line-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans can expect an exciting and eventful season filled with drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan makes a fiery entrance on double-decker bus, see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.