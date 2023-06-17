comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.06.2023 | 8:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ajay Jadeja confirms participation in the Salman Khan show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ajay Jadeja confirms participation in the Salman Khan show

en Bollywood News Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ajay Jadeja confirms participation in the Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming on JioCinema from June 17 onwards.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In an exciting announcement, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have revealed that renowned former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja will be a part of the highly anticipated reality show. The former cricketer himself confirmed the news, expressing his enthusiasm for this new venture. With the second season of Bigg Boss OTT set to kick off today, the buzz around the show has reached new heights. After filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the first season, superstar Salman Khan will take over the reins as the host for this edition.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ajay Jadeja confirms participation in the Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ajay Jadeja confirms participation in the Salman Khan show

Ajay Jadeja, in an official statement, shared his excitement about joining India's biggest reality show and interacting with a whole new generation. He acknowledged that the experience of Bigg Boss OTT would be entirely different from cricket, as it will allow the nation to see the real person behind the public persona.

"I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to be part of Bigg Boss OTT. Unlike cricket, where it's all about the game, this show puts every thought and action under scrutiny. It's a new experience for me, and I can't wait to embrace it," said Jadeja. Apart from Ajay Jadeja, another celebrity confirmed to be associated with Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the popular actress Sunny Leone. However, she clarified that she would not be a contestant but rather a special presence on the show.

"Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. This show holds significant memories and marks a turning point in my career. I have closely followed the series and now, I am thrilled to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny," Sunny Leone expressed with enthusiasm.

With Ajay Jadeja and Sunny Leone joining the line-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans can expect an exciting and eventful season filled with drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan makes a fiery entrance on double-decker bus, see pics

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar to be honoured at British…

Ameesha Patel surrenders in Ranchi court in…

Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari to make his…

Fake Anupamaa producer allegedly tricks…

Adipurush: Telangana cinegoers vandalize a…

Bigg Boss OTT: Salman Khan says he won't…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification