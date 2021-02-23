Bollywood Hungama

CONFIRMED! John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga to storm cinemas on March 19, 2021; teaser arrives tomorrow

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that Sanjay Gupta's directorial Mumbai Saga is arriving in cinemas on March 19, 2021. Brace yourself for the first big-ticket venture of the year. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir, and writer, producer, director Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga will hit the theatres on March 19, 2021. Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

CONFIRMED! John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga to storm cinemas on March 19, 2021; teaser arrives tomorrow

This will be Bollywood's first big-canvas release since the lockdown was imposed in March 2020. The film which traces the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai through its underbelly, punctuated by crucial events between the 1980s and 1990s, soaked in blood, sweat, and tears, promises to end the audience's long wait to watch a saga worth the big screen experience. The film marks Sanjay Gupta's return to his pet genre, the gangster-drama space, after eight long years.

Talking about the decision to open in cinemas, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, says, "As filmmakers, it's our duty to serve the audience something worth their time and money. Films, as a medium of entertainment, have traditionally flourished in theatres. It's time we go back to the big-screen experience. And nothing better than a grand-canvas film like Mumbai Saga, with a story that belongs to every citizen of this country. We've decided to unveil this venture where it truly belongs - at a theatre near you."

On his part, Sanjay Gupta, who has written, produced, and directed Mumbai Saga, one his most ambitious and cherished films by far, says, "A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other.:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga set for theatrical release on March 19, 2021

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

