Last Updated 23.02.2021 | 1:29 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre to release on April 30, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There's an influx of release date announcements from the Indian film industry. With the lockdown eased out and the Centre allowing theatres to operate at 100 percent capacity, production houses have announced the release dates for their upcoming slate of films! After a long wait, Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre also has a release date now.

Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter account to announce the release date of the film along with an intriguing poster featuring the cast of the film including him, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D'Souza and Annu Kapoor.

Sharing the poster, Emraan wrote, "#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!
Uncover the real #Chehre, the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021."


Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will be coming together onscreen for the very first time, for an intriguing noir drama/mystery thriller helmed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. Chehre also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast in the shape of Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Krystle D’souza, Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

