Last Updated 23.02.2021 | 12:15 PM IST

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez to release on September 10, 2021 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There's an influx of release date announcements from the Indian film industry. With the lockdown eased out amid the pandemic and theatres opening with 100 percent capacity in Maharashtra as of now, production houses have announced the release dates for their upcoming slate of films! Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez now has a release date.

Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez to release on September 10, 2021 

The makers of the film released the first poster of the film along with the announcement that it arrives on September 10, 2021. The shooting began in Dalhousie in November 2020.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

