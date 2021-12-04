A widely-reported news items states that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding supposedly scheduled for December 9 in Jaipur, has imposed several pre-conditions on the invitees. These include: no disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, and no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, etc.

However a close friend of the couple has completely rubbished these reports. “This is the most ridiculous report to have come out in a long time. There are no preconditions for the wedding. At the most they may request invitees to not use mobile phones during the ceremony (which, mind you, they haven’t). But how can they ask invitees to cease all contact with the outside world while they are at the venue. Is this wedding or the NAM summit?” Another friend, a high-profile filmmaker wonders if the wedding is actually happening.

“Are they really getting married on December 9? I haven’t received any invitation as yet. Even if they are, they can’t ban mobile phones at the wedding. We all have families, children and parents to worry about,” says the filmmaker wryly.

