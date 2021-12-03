Reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding have been doing the rounds for over a month. As the date of their wedding nears, several details of the grand wedding are being made public. While Katrina and Vicky have maintained silence on the impending wedding in Rajasthan, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur district of the state has confirmed that the wedding will be held from December 7 to 10.

The District Collector (DC) revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities will be attending the wedding. DC Rajendra Kishan reportedly told the media, "These 120 guests shall follow all COVID-19 protocols, and fully vaccinated guests will get entry in the much-hyped celebrity wedding."

Kishan said that organizers have been instructed to strictly follow all COVID-19 protocols. He said that non-vaccinated guests will have to present a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the venue.

"We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10," he added.

On Friday, Kishan also called a meeting with various departments including police and forest officials and event managers to ensure arrangements for crowd control and smooth regulation of traffic, and maintaining law and order amid the VIP movement.

The wedding will be held at Fort Barwara, which is around 22 km away from Sawai Madhopur. Meanwhile, according to reports, the couple will be enforcing a no mobile phone policy at the wedding venue to avoid any leak of pictures or videos from the wedding ceremony.

