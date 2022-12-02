The theatrical trailer of the much-awaited film, Cirkus, is finally out. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film featuring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a complete laugh riot from the trailer. The promo also has two surprises in the end. Firstly, it shows Deepika Padukone shaking a leg with real-life husband Ranveer Singh on 'Current Laga' song. Secondly, the characters of Golmaal also feature in the trailer. The makers have dropped a clear hint that Rohit Shetty has attempted a crossover between Cirkus and Golmaal.

Cirkus trailer launch: Ranveer Singh ANNOUNCES Rohit Shetty Comedy Verse; confirms Cirkus-Golmaal crossover

At the fun-filled trailer launch of Cirkus, Ranveer Singh was asked to comment on this aspect. In his dramatic style, he said, "Ladies and gentlemen, issi baat pe, I humbly welcome you all to the Rohit Shetty Comedy Verse!"

An amused Rohit Shetty remarked, "Bahut smart aadmi hai. Abhi Golmaal mein aayega yeh!"

As audiences laughed, Ranveer Singh joked, "But mereko Cirkus 2 bhi chahiye." To which, Rohit replied, "Toh fir Simmba nahin banate hai." Ranveer, like an excited child exulted, "Mereko Simmba 2 bhi chahiye."

As this banter ended between the actor and the director, Ranveer Singh said, "Who all have seen Golmaal 1, 2, 3 and 4? Since 15 years, Rohit Shetty's family has been making India's most loved comedy. Since 15 years, I have been waiting to do a film like this. So, I'd say it’s a dream come true to work with genuis talents like Johny Lever saab, Sanjay Mishra saab and all other senior actors. Rohit sir mere sapne poore karte hai. Pehli baar khakee mein leke aaye. Pehli baar comedy bhi karaya full on."

This would not be the first franchise created by Rohit Shetty. He did a crossover of his cop films - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Ranveer Singh played the lead role of the cop in Simmba (2018)

