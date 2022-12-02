comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2022 | 2:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
An Action Hero Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jubin Nautiyal meets with an accident; singer flies to Uttarakhand for recovery

Bollywood News

Singer Jubin Nautiyal was diagnosed with a broken elbow, cracked ribs, and a minor head injury after falling from a building staircase.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal recently suffered an accident by falling down the building staircase. While the details of the accident are yet to be known, it seems that the singer sustained several injuries and has been advised complete rest for the next few days. On Thursday morning, the singer was rushed to the hospital after the incident, and it was diagnosed that he had a broken elbow, cracked ribs and a minor head injury.

Jubin Nautiyal meets with an accident; singer flies to Uttarakhand for recovery

Jubin Nautiyal meets with an accident; singer flies to Uttarakhand for recovery

In an official statement released by the singer’s publicist, it was also asserted that Jubin Nautiyal will undergo surgery. “The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after the accident. He has been advised not to use his right arm,” read the statement. It is being said that the singer has taken off to his hometown Uttarakhand for further treatment as his work commitments have been put on hold.

Readers may recall that Jubin Nautiyal started becoming a household name after he gave several hit chartbusters in Bollywood. The singer recently gained a lot of appreciation and accolades for the romantic number ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ from the film Shershaah that was picturized on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. His recent tracks include the recreation of ‘Manike’ with Sri Lankan singer Yohani in the film Thank God, ‘Saath Hum Rahein’ in Drishyam 2, and the very recently released ‘Bana Sharabi’ from Govinda Naam Mera.

We at Bollywood Hungama wish the singer a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Jubin Nautiyal looks dapper in a leather jacket and green cap as he poses for paps

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification