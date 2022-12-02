Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated trailer of Cirkus was unveiled on Friday, December 2. The trailer promises unlimited entertainment and a laughter riot. While Ranveer Singh plays a double role for the first time, it also marks the cameo of Deepika Padukone who is seen in a song with Ranveer. In the trailer, the two of them groove to a peppy dance number.

Cirkus trailer launch: Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone’s song cameo as ‘high-voltage’; asks Rohit Shetty “Boss, kaisa laga bhabhi ko?”

Ranveer Singh was seen gushing about Deepika’s cameo in the song and called it ‘zabardast’ and ‘high voltage’. Donning a printed outfit, Deepika’s cameo is unveiled towards the end of the trailer. She and Ranveer are grooving ‘Current’ song. When asked about the reaction of Deepika after watching the song, Ranveer turned to Rohit Shetty and said, “She had come to my office yesterday to see the song, and Boss (Rohit Shetty) showed her the song. Boss, kaisa laga bhabhi ko?” However, even before Shetty could answer the question, someone from the audience shouted, “Accha laga, accha laga,” which left everyone in splits.

The film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Siddharth Jadhav, Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Patkar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Brijendra Kala among others. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is set to release theatrically this Christmas on December 23, 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

