Dinesh Phadnis was an integral part of the TV show CID, which aired from 1998 to 2018 on Sony TV.

Veteran television actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his portrayal of Inspector Fredericks in longest running TV crime show CID, has passed away at age 57. The actor was on a ventilator and undergoing treatment at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai. The actor succumbed to multiple organ failure and his death news was confirmed by his CID co-star Dayanand Shetty.

CID actor Dinesh Phadnis succumbs to multiple organ failure at 57, confirms Dayanand Shetty

Confirming the tragic news to Indian Express, Dayanand Shetty said, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am. There were a lot of complications and he was removed from the ventilator last night.” The actor’s funeral took place at 10:30 am in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Dinesh Phadnis was an integral part of the TV show CID, which aired from 1998 to 2018 on Sony TV. He became a recognizable face among the show's viewers after starring as Inspector Fredericks. The actor also went on to star in the longest-running Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor also starred in supporting roles in films like Super 30 and Sarfarosh.

