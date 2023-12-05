All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India's largest platform dedicated to environmental cinema, has announced their association with acclaimed actors Sayani Gupta and Shriya Pilgaonkar as their Goodwill Ambassadors. In their official statement, they have stated that Shriya and Sayani’s commitment to environmental causes, coupled with their influential public persona, makes them a perfect fit for this significant role in promoting awareness and action through the power of film.

Sayani Gupta and Shriya Pilgaonkar appointed as Goodwill Ambassadors for All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023

Their statement further reads, “Known for her stellar performances in the film industry and being a force to reckon with in the space of OTT shows, Shriya has not only captivated audiences with her acting prowess but has also emerged as a vocal advocate for various social and environmental issues. As a versatile artist with a distinctive voice, Shriya's involvement with ALT EFF is expected to further amplify the festival's mission of fostering environmental consciousness through the art of cinema.” Commenting on her association with ALT EFF, Shriya expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored to be a part of ALT EFF as a Goodwill Ambassador. Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with people on a deep emotional level. Through the medium of film, we can bring attention to the urgent environmental issues we face today and inspire positive action. I am excited to contribute to this important cause and look forward to the impact we can create together."

Further speaking about Sayani, it said, “Sayani Gupta, known for her exceptional talent and unique voice, has been a vocal supporter of causes close to her heart. ALT EFF recognizes her as an influential public personality who can amplify the festival's message to a broader audience. Sayani's ability to engage with social issues through her work and public presence aligns seamlessly with ALT EFF's goal of using film as a tool for positive change.” Adding to this, Sayani shared her excitement about joining ALT EFF as Goodwill Ambassador, Sayani Gupta said, "I am thrilled to be associated with ALT EFF as its Goodwill Ambassador. Environmental issues are at the forefront of global concerns, and cinema has the power to create meaningful conversations and inspire action. I look forward to leveraging this platform to contribute towards raising awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility towards our environment."

ALT EFF is an annual event which showcases impactful films centered around environmental themes. In their role as Goodwill Ambassador, they will lend their voice and influence to promote the festival's objectives, encouraging a wider audience to engage with the vital environmental narratives presented through cinema.

