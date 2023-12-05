Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release worldwide on 21st December 2023.

Following a teaser, and two song releases, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki: Drop 4, which gives the audiences a much-anticipated glimpse into the most heart-warming film of the year. Crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, the ensemble cast features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is set to release on December 21 and it will be distributed by Yash Raj Films, internationally.

As per a tweet shared by YRF on social media, it read, “YRF to distribute #Dunki in international markets. #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December 2023.”

The trailer offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. And encapsulates the myriad of emotions in one frame. The story narrates the tale of four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.

Dunki Drop 1 began on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2 which gave a glimpse into the world of these five people. This was followed by the voice of Arijit Singh in Dunki Drop 2 titled ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’. Dunki Drop 3 further tugged at our heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song, ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’, a poignant melody echoing the emotions of homecoming.

