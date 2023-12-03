Actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his role as Inspector Fredericks in the long-running crime series CID, is currently hospitalised.

Veteran television actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his role as Inspector Fredericks in the long-running crime series CID, is currently hospitalised and on a ventilator. The actor, who is in his late 50s, is undergoing treatment at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai.

Phadnis's co-star and close friend Dayanand Shetty, who played Senior Inspector Daya in CID, has dismissed reports that the actor suffered a heart attack. "Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalised and on a ventilator, doctors are observing him," Shetty told indianexpress.com. "He has not suffered a heart attack, it is a different treatment and I wouldn't like to comment on it."

For the unversed, Phadnis was a prominent cast member of CID, which aired from 1998 to 2018 on Sony TV. He also played a notable role in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and appeared in supporting roles in films like Super 30 and Sarfarosh.

Fans have taken to social media to express their concern and wish Phadnis a speedy recovery. "Get well soon legend," wrote one fan. Another commented, "Stay Strong Brother."

