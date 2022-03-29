The Los Angeles Police Department said comedian Chris Rock declined to file a report against Will Smith after the actor slapped him during the live broadcast of the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

According to NBC News, comedian Chris Rock declined to press charges against Will Smith after the Oscar-winning actor stormed the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday (March 27) and smacked Rock across the face with an open hand following a distasteful joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said in a statement. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

That means the Los Angeles Police Department, which has basic jurisdiction where the show was produced Sunday (March 27), will not investigate or pursue possible charges against the actor. However, the stunning altercation was condemned by the film academy and it announced Monday (March 28) that it is conducting a formal review of Smith’s conduct.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the organization said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences enacted a code of conduct for its members in 2017 in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. “There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency,” the group said at the time. “If any member is found by the Board of Governors to have violated these standards or to have compromised the integrity of the Academy by their actions, the Board of Governors may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy’s bylaws, including suspension or expulsion.”

After the incident, the Academy tweeted a short statement stating they do not "condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Will Packer, who produced the Academy Awards this year, also shared his thoughts. “Welp, I said it wouldn’t be boring. #Oscars,” he tweeted shortly after the awards night ended. On Monday, in response to a Twitter user who had criticized his initial response, he tweeted, “Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you. But I also don’t mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels.”

