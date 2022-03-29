South Korean group Stray Kids have set their own record by topping the Billboard 200, marking their first ever extra-ODDINARY entry on the chart. The K-Pop group made their way to the No. 1 position with its album ‘ODDINARY’ and created history by becoming only the third Korean artist to top the chart.

On March 28, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’ had debuted at No. 1 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. Additionally, Stray Kids has now become only the third Korean artist in history ever to reach the milestone, after BTS and SuperM. Moreover, ‘ODDINARY’ is only the 13th mostly non-English-language album in Billboard history ever to reach No. 1.

“It earns the group its first career No. 1 album and first entry on the chart,” according to Billboard Charts Twitter account. Of the 110,000 units, 103,000 were album sales, which is the “largest sales week of any album this year.” Billboard added that “Oddinary” also debuted at No. 1 on Top Album Sales chart, making it the “first album released in 2022 to debut at No. 1 on both the #Billboard200 and #TopAlbumSales charts in the same week.”

.@Stray_Kids' 'Oddinary' is the first album released in 2022 to debut at No. 1 on both the #Billboard200 and #TopAlbumSales charts in the same week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 29, 2022

'Oddinary' debuts with 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the March 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate (formerly MRC Data). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 28, 2022



‘ODDINARY’ features seven tracks including their highly acclaimed lead single ‘Maniac’. The mini album comes ahead of their MANIAC world tour which begins this April in Seoul, followed by concerts across Japan and the U.S. Meanwhile, the group is set to make a re-comeback after the members’ recovery from Covid-19.

