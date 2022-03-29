comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.03.2022 | 12:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Bachchhan Paandey The Kashmir Files Gangubai Kathiawadi Dasvi Attack – Part I
follow us on

Stray Kids debut on Billboard 200 with ‘ODDINARY’ as No. 1 album; become third Korean artist to top the chart

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group Stray Kids have set their own record by topping the Billboard 200, marking their first ever extra-ODDINARY entry on the chart. The K-Pop group made their way to the No. 1 position with its album ODDINARY’ and created history by becoming only the third Korean artist to top the chart.

Stray Kids debut on Billboard 200 with 'ODDINARY' as No. 1 album; become third Korean artist to top the chart

Stray Kids debut on Billboard 200 with ‘ODDINARY’ as No. 1 album; become third Korean artist to top the chart

On March 28, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ latest mini album ‘ODDINARY’ had debuted at No. 1 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States. Additionally, Stray Kids has now become only the third Korean artist in history ever to reach the milestone, after BTS and SuperM. Moreover, ‘ODDINARY’ is only the 13th mostly non-English-language album in Billboard history ever to reach No. 1.

“It earns the group its first career No. 1 album and first entry on the chart,” according to Billboard Charts Twitter account. Of the 110,000 units, 103,000 were album sales, which is the “largest sales week of any album this year.” Billboard added that “Oddinary” also debuted at No. 1 on Top Album Sales chart, making it the “first album released in 2022 to debut at No. 1 on both the #Billboard200 and #TopAlbumSales charts in the same week.”


‘ODDINARY’ features seven tracks including their highly acclaimed lead single ‘Maniac’. The mini album comes ahead of their MANIAC world tour which begins this April in Seoul, followed by concerts across Japan and the U.S. Meanwhile, the group is set to make a re-comeback after the members’ recovery from Covid-19.

Also Read: Stray Kids embrace ODDINARY energy in explosive ‘Maniac’ music video 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

The Flash actor Ezra Miller arrested in…

Salman Khan reveals Devi Sri Prasad, Shreya…

Deepika Padukone conferred with the TIME100…

Pachinko star Jin Ha apologizes for sharing…

Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with BTS -…

BREAKING: The Kashmir Files to release on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification