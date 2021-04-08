Another movie is seeing a direct-to-digital premiere. Chris Pratt's sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War has set a summer release on Amazon Prime Video. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news on Wednesday, April 7.

"#TheTomorrowWar officially being released on Amazon, July 2nd. I’m so proud of this film," he wrote. "My baby is all grown up!! This was the first feature film I ever executive produced. And honestly, it’s just so fantastic. I honestly can’t believe how good it is (humbly-we crushed it). It’s emotional, action packed, funny, scary, moves well and leaves you floored! It’s just really, really good! It’s testing through the roof!!! For real. You can’t fake that stuff. Every day people watched this movie and gave it an A+!! This movie honestly has it all. Don’t take my word for it. See for yourself July 2nd. Thanks Amazon for being an amazing partner. Gonna blow you away with this one!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

According to Deadline in January 2021, SkyDance was screened for major streamers and at the time the deal wasn't done. But, according to the latest report on April 7, it was sold for $200 million to Amazon Studios.

Deadline reveals the synopsis of The Tomorrow War, "The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.