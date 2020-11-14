Actor Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise the role of God of Thunder, Thor in filmmaker Taika Waititi's next directorial, Thor: Love And Thunder. While the film is scheduled for 2022 release, it is now been confirmed that Chris Pratt to reprise the role of Star-Lord in this installment of Thor.

According to Variety, "Though plot details on Love and Thunder have been kept tightly under wraps, the crossover casting makes logical sense, since Thor was last seen aboard Star-Lord’s spaceship in the closing scenes of Avengers: Endgame and with Pratt’s Star-Lord already set to return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Marvel and Disney are yet to confirm Pratt's involvement.

Chris Hemsworth will be joined by Natalie Portman who reprises Jane Foster's role after 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Tessa Thompson returns as a new Asgard ruler. Reportedly, Christian Bale is the villain in this film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now pushed to 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi, the film might also star former Batman Christian Bale.

