Crash Landing On You became the romantic comedy of the year in 2020. The Korean drama starring actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Kim Jung Hyun, and Seo Ji Hye was one of the most popular dramas of the year, and the chemistry of the lead pair and second lead couple was the talk of the internet.

Now, earlier in the day, it was reported by Korean tabloid Dispatch that actors Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye, who were paired opposite each other in Crash Landing On You, were reportedly dating for the past year. For unversed, the same tabloid had confirmed on January 1, 2021, that after the series came to a close, the lead pair Hyun Bin, and Son Ye Jin were in a relationship.

They were seen together several times and even spent their birthdays together. Their photos were released in which they were outside an apartment building. The actor lives 10 mins away from the actress' residence in Seongdong District, South Korea. According to Soompi, Dispatch also stated, “Kim Jung Hyun had a difficult period due to some personal issues. He then met Seo Ji Hye and relied on her.”

Later in the day, source Seo Ji Hye’s agency clarified the rumours were untrue. Speak to Korean tabloid Edaily, the statement read, “We have checked with her personally, and she said that she is definitely not dating Kim Jung Hyun. We are bewildered.”

In the response to the report, a source Kim Jung Hyun’s agency also released a statement to YTN Star, “As far as we know, Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye are not dating. They are only maintaining a close relationship as senior and junior after working together in tvN’s Crash Landing on You.”

It was also reported Kim Jung Hyun was in talks to join Seo Ji Hye's agency. According to Ilgan Sports, Kim Jung Hyun won't renew his contract with O& Entertainment. He is in discussions with Seo Ji Hye’s agency Culture Depot. According to Soompi, the agency said, “We are positively discussing an exclusive contract with Kim Jung Hyun.”

Kim Jung Hyun recently made a cameo in Seo Ji Hye's series Dinner Mate. He was last seen in the lead role in Mr. Queen drama.

