Fans of Vicky Kaushal are excited to witness the actor on the big screen as he steps into an avatar like never before. Chhaava will see him embody the indomitable spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as it explores the epic saga of this powerful king and his ideas, thoughts, and strategies. As the excitement among audiences is building up, makers have added to the buzz by unveiling a power-packed poster of Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and further, they have also shared a highly exciting announcement of the trailer.

Chhaava Trailer: Maddock Films to share a glimpse of the Vicky Kaushal starrer in January

Trailer to release ahead of India’s Republic Day

On the momentous anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj's coronation, Maddock Films presented a breathtaking new poster that captures Vicky Kaushal in a look that redefines grandeur and power. Adorned in royal regalia and exuding unmatched intensity, Vicky Kaushal commands attention like a true king, ready to take the Maratha Empire's history to cinematic glory. Sharing this announcement on their official social media handle on Instagram, the production house has also asserted that the trailer will release on January 22, next week.

Fans react to new poster

Social media fam expressed their opinion over the poster and dropped heart-fire emojis expressing their excitement. Many of them also shared comments about the same and said, “Another masterpiece is loading”, “This is gonna be legendary ! One for the records for sure !” ,“Now this is one movie i can take pride on”, and others.

About Chhaava

Produced by Maddock Films, directed by Laxman Utekar, and starring Rashmika Mandanna as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Chhaava is the stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign. This transformation is expected to mark a turning point in the career of Vicky, who will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika for the first time. The film releases in cinemas on February 14, 2025. Get ready to witness the legacy of a leader who will keep inspiring generations to come!

