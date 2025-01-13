The much-loved film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will celebrate six years of its release next month. Recent reports reveal that a sequel is in the works, with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday expected to play the lead roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, who previously helmed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the sequel aims to capture the essence of the original while introducing fresh characters.

A report by Filmfare quoted a source saying, “Arjun Varain Singh is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel. He's confident that Ananya will be the perfect lead, while Vicky has been attached to the project for some time now.”

Gully Boy, inspired by the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy, tells the story of Murad, a young aspiring rapper from Mumbai’s slums. Played by Ranveer Singh, Murad’s journey of overcoming socio-economic challenges to pursue his musical dreams resonated with audiences nationwide. Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Safeena and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s role as MC Sher added depth to the narrative. The film, which also featured Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Raaz, and Kalki Koechlin, earned widespread acclaim for its depiction of India’s hip-hop culture.

Arjun Varain Singh Takes the Director’s Chair

The report further added that the Gully Boy sequel will see a change in direction, with Arjun Varain Singh stepping in. Having worked with Ananya Panday on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Singh believes she is an ideal choice for the role. Vicky Kaushal’s association with the project has generated excitement, as the actor’s versatility aligns well with the film’s gritty narrative.

Upcoming Projects of Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday

Vicky Kaushal has an impressive lineup of films, including Chhaava, where he portrays Sambhaji Maharaj, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. He will also play Parashurama in the epic Mahavatar, slated for release in December 2026. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama opposite Lakshya.

