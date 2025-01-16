Shahid Kapoor has reportedly rented out his residential apartment, securing a monthly rental income of Rs. 75,000, as per the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The lease agreement was formally registered in January 2025.

This apartment in Cozy Apartments, developed by Cozy Group, is a ready-to-move-in residential project in Andheri, Mumbai. Spread across 1 acre, it offers 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The property is located in the vibrant and highly sought-after Versova, which is known for its entertainment hubs, a rich cultural atmosphere, and excellent connectivity to key areas of Mumbai.

As per the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the residential space given on rent by the actor measures 1,400 sq. ft (130.02 sq. m). The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4,725 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000. The registration document specifies a security deposit of Rs. 2,25,000 with the monthly rent set to increase from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 78,750 after the first year.

Speaking of the actor, Shahid Kapoor is expected to have shifted to Worli along with his wife Mira Kapoor and is currently with her and their kids – Misha and Zain in a plush and modern massive apartment with a great view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at the high-rise Three Sixty West developed by Oberoi Realty.

Coming to his career, known as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, Shahid Kapoor has earned acclaim for his dynamic performances in films like Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh. His debut in Ishq Vishk (2003) won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, and he has since received multiple accolades, including three Filmfare Awards. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the action-packed entertainer Deva which will feature him alongside Pooja Hegde for the first time. The film will release on January 31. Apart from that, the Kapoor boy also has an untitled film with Vishal Bhardwaj and Triptii Dimri in the pipeline.

