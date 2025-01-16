As the show inches towards the finale, fans are excited to see what Khan has in store for his next film.

The buzz surrounding the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has reached a fever pitch ever since the teaser dropped, leaving fans in awe with its adrenaline-pumping action and electrifying background score. The excitement is only set to grow as rumours suggest that the Sikandar team may be gracing the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 18 this weekend.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Sikandar team to join Salman Khan for a starry evening

Sikandar team to promote their film on the sets of the Colors reality show

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, will be joined by the cast and crew of Sikandar for the grand finale, although further details continue to stay under wraps. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments. Fans can expect an evening brimming with energy, laughter, and of course, glimpses into the action-packed world of Sikandar.

About Sikandar

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is expected to be an action drama that promises to feature high-octane action sequences along with a gripping storyline. Also featuring an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Patil Babbar, among others, the film marks Khan’s much-awaited return to the big screen as it is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale

Currently with Shilpa Shirodkar eliminated, the show features six key contestants that includes the likes of Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang. Reports suggest that one more elimination is on the cards prior to the finale which will introduce audiences to the top final five contestants on the show. With fans rooting for their favourite stars, the anticipation about the winner remains to be quite palpable. Meanwhile, the presence of the Sikandar team is expected to add to the momentum.

