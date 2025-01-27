In response to widespread protests over a ‘lezim’ dance scene in the film Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. The protests had been sparked by the portrayal of the traditional Marathi dance form in the film's trailer, which stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Amid these concerns, Utekar met with Thackeray at Shiv Teerth in Dadar, where he assured the MNS leader that the scene would be removed.

The Chhaava trailer, which was released earlier this week, features a sequence in which Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, playing Maharani Yesubai, are seen performing the 'lezim', a folk dance associated with Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. The scene quickly became the centre of controversy, with people questioning the appropriateness of including the dance form in a historical portrayal of the Maratha ruler.

Addressing these concerns, Utekar explained, "I met Raj Saheb to discuss the concerns raised by people regarding the lezim part in the trailer of Chhaava." He further explained that Thackeray emphasized the importance of the film and the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, suggesting that the lezim was not crucial to the narrative.

Raj Thackeray’s Perspective on the Issue

During their meeting, Raj Thackeray acknowledged the significance of the film and expressed that the lezim scene was unnecessary. Utekar shared that Thackeray assured him that while Chhaava and its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were important, the inclusion of the dance form was not central to the story. "I assured him that the lezim portion would be removed from the film," Utekar stated in a chat with IANS.

The director also shared his initial perspective, noting that he had conceptualized the scene assuming that a king like Sambhaji Maharaj might have engaged in such a dance with his people. Despite this, Utekar expressed his understanding of the public’s sentiments and confirmed the removal of the scene.

Other Reactions and Historical Concerns

The controversy surrounding Chhaava has not only attracted political attention but also sparked debates within historical circles. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, expressed his concerns, stating, "Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction."

He highlighted the importance of respecting the dignity and historical accuracy of the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, particularly when using cultural symbols like the lezim. Furthermore, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, commented on the issue, reinforcing the sentiment that while creativity in filmmaking is important, it should be balanced with sensitivity toward historical figures and cultural symbols.

Chhaava: A Period Drama Focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is a period drama that brings to life the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film aims to depict the courageous reign of the Maratha king, starting with his coronation in 1681. Along with Kaushal and Mandanna, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. It is set to release on February 14

