Kajal Aggarwal shares excitement as she begins shooting for The India Story in Pune

Kajal Aggarwal has officially kicked off the first schedule of her upcoming drama, The India Story, in Pune. Directed by Chetan DK, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Produced by Sagar B. Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film promises to be a gripping narrative that sheds light on an untold yet impactful story.

The team’s first schedule is taking place in Pune, with further filming slated for Kolhapur in the coming weeks. Kajal took to social media to share her excitement, posting a photo from the set. She wrote, “Kick starting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars- 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas.”

The India Story is a gripping and intense drama that explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies.

With a compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, The India Story promises to shed light on a critical issue while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced by MIG Production and Studios, The India Story is slated to release on 15th August 2025.

