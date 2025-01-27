comscore
Chhaava faces criticism: Maharashtra Minister raises objection to Vicky Kaushal scene; asks the director to cut the part where "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is dancing"

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant has come in support of Maratha wings who have demanded a screening of Chhaava ahead of its release in theatres.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Facing inaccuracy accusations is another historical drama titled Chhaava coming from the house of Maddock Films. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has garnered attention from the Maratha community with many are demanding a screening prior to its release. Recently, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant showcased his support towards them reasoning that it is better to screen the film for this kind of audience, ahead of its release, in order to avoid any challenges post the release.

Maharashtra Minister expresses displeasure over ‘dancing scene’

It is a known fact that the film’s trailer, which recently released, was followed by criticism from the Maratha community who believe that some historical facts have been distorted. Joining them, now Uday Samant too has raised objection over a scene showcased in the trailer where Vicky Kaushal is seen dancing as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He is seen performing lezim alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife Yesubai. The scene has come under scrutiny already with Maratha wings expressing their dislike towards the same.

He was recently quoted saying, “The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released."

Uday Samant advises screening for Maratha wings ahead of the release

Last week, the politician decided to take to social media after he received multiple requests regarding the scenes portrayed in the Chhaava trailer, wherein he asked the makers to hold a special screening for the community, in order to pacify their inhibitions, ahead of the film’s theatrical release.


About Chhaava

Based on the novel by the same name written by Shivaji Sawant, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb and is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is slated to release on February 14.

