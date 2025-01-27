Producer Prerna Arora and Zee Studios have joined hands to co-produce Jatadhara. The action-horror opus which will be shot in Hyderabad will have a mythological twist.

Zee Studios to collaborate with producer Prerna Arora for Jatadhara: “It’s a universal subject based on a folktale”

Elaborating on the hush-hush subject, producer Prerna Arora said, “It is a fantasy film, but a universal subject and based on a folktale like Munjya, which was a folk tale based in Maharashtra. Our is based on a South Indian folk tale, so it is a very, very different kind of supernatural horror film. Something which audiences have never seen before.”

Like Mahesh Babu’s proposed film with SS Rajamouli, there will be a lot of jungle scenes in Jatadhara. As you read this, the Jatadhara leading man Sudheer Babu is going through intense training in jungle combat.

Jatadhara is a collaboration that promises to bring an exciting new cinematic experience to the audience. The partnership between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora promises to bring a captivating cinematic supernatural thriller experience to audiences, one that blends history, myth, and science in a thrilling narrative.

Jatadhara will delve into the intrigue surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, unravelling the story of its hidden treasures and the scientific and mystical phenomena that have baffled historians and researchers for years. The film will explore not just the treasure itself but the legends and theories about the temple’s unexplained forces, blending suspense, adventure, and mystery as the story unfolds. Jatadhara promises heart-pumping action scenes.

To prepare for the physically demanding role, Sudheer Babu has been undergoing rigorous training for the action sequences. Jatadhara prepares to take audiences on an unforgettable journey into the heart of one of India’s greatest mysteries. The collaboration between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora along with the vision oriented producers Umesh KR Bansal, Shivin Narang, Rajiv Agarwal, Arvind Agarwal, Nikhil Nanda, Monesh Manghnani, whose expertise is set to elevate the narrative of this captivating thriller and is poised to bring a fresh perspective to one of India’s most fascinating folktales, offering an exhilarating exploration of what lies beyond the known world. Filming for Jatadhara will begin in February in Hyderabad.

This is Prerna Arora’s second collaboration with Zee Studios after Rustom in 2016.

