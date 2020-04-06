Bollywood Hungama

Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Karim Morani, who bankrolled Chennai Express, has revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for Coronavirus. The producer revealed that she has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

The Morani brothers (Aly, Karim, and Mohamed) live with their families at Juhu. After the COVID-19 diagnosis, their houses have been kept under lockdown. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials will reach the Morani household on April 6 to check the rest of the family members to check if they are showing any symptoms.

Karim sent out text messages to people whom he knows in the vicinity. His message reads, "Dear All, Shaza, my daughter, has tested COVID-19 positive without any symptoms at all, although she has been in isolation and not mingled with any foreign travellers. Since we are all law-abiding citizens, it is my duty to inform the authorities and you all, being in the closest proximity to you. We are admitting her to isolation in Nanavati Hospital. The municipal authorization committee will come to talk to you tomorrow (6th April) morning at 10.30 a.m. for briefing all and checking if anyone has any symptoms. Please do as you feel deem fit. We are sorry to cause this inconvenience. Would request to keep it confidential please, for all of us."

Karim Morani has been co-producer on several Shah Rukh Khan's projects including Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Dilwale and Ra.One.

