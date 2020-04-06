‘Stay at home’, ‘stay safe’, ‘wash your hands’, ‘work from home’, ‘maintain social distancing’ are the statements that one hears these days. In these extenuating circumstances, giving weightage and support towards a most essential cause are stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.

These superstars have come together in a unique short film – ‘FAMILY’, conceptualized and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Mr. Bachchan. It shows us all that staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive and should be taken in one’s stride. The premiere of this path-breaking film ‘FAMILY’ will be simulcast across all channels of Sony Pictures Network on Monday, 6th April at 9 pm. Through this film, Amitabh Bachchan will also unveil an initiative that supports the sustenance of daily wage workers associated with the entertainment industry.

While most of us continue to work from home, it’s the daily wage workers who have borne the brunt and are suffering the most. Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative was undertaken by Mr. Bachchan, ‘WE ARE ONE’ has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded. Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need.

Mr. N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) says, "In trying times, we have to collectively front and face issues that affect the industry. So, as part of its CSR outreach, SPN has taken the initiative of working alongside Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Kalyan Jewelers to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry. SPN’s support will ensure that at least 50,000 workers and their families have their home supplies for a month."

Additionally, this film made by Prasoon is very special since it has been virtually directed. Like-minded celebrities have come together in this short film, which we are delighted to premiere on all channels of our network and on SonyLIV. While the times may be tough, the human spirit is resilient & strong, and this film captures that essence.

Mr. TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman & MD, Kalyan Jewellers adds, "We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic, and in these very testing times we have decided to support the initiative of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and work alongside him and Sony Pictures Networks India to support the households of 50,000 daily wage workers and their families by providing them with supplies for a month."

The film being made is very special as it brings together all the best creative minds of our Industry.