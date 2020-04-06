Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and others to feature in a motivational song amid Coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the 21-day lockdown enters it's 12th day on Monday, April 6, Bollywood celebrities continue to urge everyone to stay indoors amid Coronavirus pandemic. The actors have been posting videos and photos on how to keep busy during this self-quarantine period. Now, it seems like there's a motivational song in the making featuring some of the actors.

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Panday are coming together for a track titled 'Muskuraeya India'. The song is being spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani and will be crooned by Vishal Mishra.

Jackky Bhagnani said that at a time when life has come to a standstill and days are clouded with uncertainty, they just want people to know that everything will return back to normal and that we need to stay united against this pandemic. The proceeds from this song will go towards Central and State governments.

Akshay Kumar has already donated Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. Along with him, several celebrities have made donations to central and state governments.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt among others light diyas and candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm

