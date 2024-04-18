In a tribute to his unparalleled dedication to the nation, its people, and society at large, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be felicitated with the esteemed Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award. This prestigious accolade, bestowed upon him by the Mangeshkar family, underscores Bachchan's profound impact on Indian culture and society.

Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for exceptional contribution to Indian cinema

According to a report in The Hindu, the announcement was made on Tuesday, April 17. Bachchan will join the company of previous honorees such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and singer Asha Bhosle. The award, established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in memory of the late Bharat Ratna awardee and singer Lata Mangeshkar, recognizes individuals for their remarkable contributions across various domains.

Alongside Bachchan, several other luminaries will be celebrated with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award for their outstanding achievements. Music director AR Rahman, veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf, film icon Padmini Kolhapure, singer Roopkumar Rathod, Marathi theatre stalwart Atul Parchure, and acclaimed author Manjiri Phadke will all be honoured for their respective fields. Additionally, actor-producer-director Randeep Hooda will receive a special award for his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

The annual awards ceremony, slated for April 24 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle, promises to be a momentous occasion. Addressing the press during the announcement, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar expressed pride in the diverse array of talent being recognized this year. Over the past 34 years, the awards have honoured 212 eminent personalities, showcasing Pratishthan's commitment to celebrating excellence across various spheres.

The Marathi play Galib will be honoured with the Mohan Wagh Award for Best Drama, while the Deepstambh Foundation's Manobal project, dedicated to providing residential training to disadvantaged individuals, will receive commendation for its outstanding social service.

With dignitaries, including singer Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath's son Aadinath Mangeshkar, in attendance, the event promises to be a celebration of talent, dedication, and social responsibility.

