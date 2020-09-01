Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.09.2020 | 9:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BTS to release choreography version music video for ‘Dynamite’ on September 26

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

BTS have dropped the schedule for 'Dynamite' promotions for the month of September. After debuting at No. 1 on HOT 100 on Billboard Chart with their English track, celebrating it together, and receiving tons of appreciation from all across including South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, the septet will continue to promote the hit track.

BTS to release choreography version music video for 'Dynamite' on September 26

BTS will release a choreography version music video for 'Dynamite' on September 26. The schedule includes multiple performances scheduled for the month for the group that comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Here's the full line-up:

-NBC Today Citi Music Series - September 10, 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST)

-NBC America's Got Talent - September 17, 9 AM KST (5:30 am IST)

-iHeart Radio Music Festival - September 19, 10 AM KST (6:30 am IST)

-Dynamite Music Video (Choreography ver.) @ Secret Venue - September 26, 9 AM KST (5:30 am IST)

BTS dropped two music videos for the song - one was an official music video that featured the disco-pop era and another was a B-side video including some bloopers. The first performance of 'Dynamite' was at the 2020 Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020.

BTS broke a huge record of 24-hour viewership in Youtube history by garnering 101. 1 million views on the 'Dynamite' official music video. Within few hours of release, the song had reached No. 1 in 100 countries on iTunes.

BTS ARMY - Are you ready to "Light it up like Dynamite?"

ALSO READ: BTS members react to Billboard No. 1 with ‘Dynamite’, South Korea President Moon Jae-in congratulates them 

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

Manushi Chhillar to start social media…

Karan Johar announces his first children’s…

Ranvir Shorey alleges he was abused by Pooja…

Raveena Tandon comes forward to support UN…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification