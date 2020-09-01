BTS have dropped the schedule for 'Dynamite' promotions for the month of September. After debuting at No. 1 on HOT 100 on Billboard Chart with their English track, celebrating it together, and receiving tons of appreciation from all across including South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, the septet will continue to promote the hit track.

BTS will release a choreography version music video for 'Dynamite' on September 26. The schedule includes multiple performances scheduled for the month for the group that comprises of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Here's the full line-up:

-NBC Today Citi Music Series - September 10, 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST)

-NBC America's Got Talent - September 17, 9 AM KST (5:30 am IST)

-iHeart Radio Music Festival - September 19, 10 AM KST (6:30 am IST)

-Dynamite Music Video (Choreography ver.) @ Secret Venue - September 26, 9 AM KST (5:30 am IST)

BTS dropped two music videos for the song - one was an official music video that featured the disco-pop era and another was a B-side video including some bloopers. The first performance of 'Dynamite' was at the 2020 Video Music Awards on August 30, 2020.

BTS broke a huge record of 24-hour viewership in Youtube history by garnering 101. 1 million views on the 'Dynamite' official music video. Within few hours of release, the song had reached No. 1 in 100 countries on iTunes.

BTS ARMY - Are you ready to "Light it up like Dynamite?"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.