comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.02.2022 | 11:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal to release her tell-all memoir with publisher Simon & Schuster

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is set to tell her story in a tell-all memoir. The pop star has secured a book-deal with publisher Simon & Schuster. The deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million and Simon & Schuster secured the deal after a bidding war from multiple publishers. In the book, Spears will reportedly chronicle both her professional and personal life.

Britney Spears signs $15 million book deal to release her tell-all memoir with publisher Simon & Schuster

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news of Spears’ book deal comes after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” While promoting her memoir, the Spears sisters engaged in a public feud, with the elder Spears calling out her sibling for making claims about her in interviews to sell copies of her book.While promoting her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears she addressed passages she wrote about Spears. In one passage, Jamie Lynn Spears writes about an incident in which her sister, feeling scared, takes a knife and locks herself and Jamie Lynn Spears in a room.Spears fired back in a thread shared on her Twitter, in which she expressed that her sister’s comments about her behavior bothered her.

The deal comes months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally ended Spears’ 13-year long conservatorship on November 12 last year that was placed by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2007. Spears gave an emotional testimony last June where she stated publicly for the first time that she felt the conservatorship was abusive and that she can’t “live a full life.”

Also Read: Britney Spears gains control of her money as judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas…

Gangubai Kathiawadi passed with a U/A…

Shabana Azmi teams up with Balki for the…

Sanya Malhotra set to play a cop in her…

Trending Bollywood News: From Hrithik…

Ahan Shetty wins 'Best Actor Debut' at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification