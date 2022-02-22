American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is set to tell her story in a tell-all memoir. The pop star has secured a book-deal with publisher Simon & Schuster. The deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million and Simon & Schuster secured the deal after a bidding war from multiple publishers. In the book, Spears will reportedly chronicle both her professional and personal life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news of Spears’ book deal comes after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” While promoting her memoir, the Spears sisters engaged in a public feud, with the elder Spears calling out her sibling for making claims about her in interviews to sell copies of her book.While promoting her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears she addressed passages she wrote about Spears. In one passage, Jamie Lynn Spears writes about an incident in which her sister, feeling scared, takes a knife and locks herself and Jamie Lynn Spears in a room.Spears fired back in a thread shared on her Twitter, in which she expressed that her sister’s comments about her behavior bothered her.

The deal comes months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally ended Spears’ 13-year long conservatorship on November 12 last year that was placed by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2007. Spears gave an emotional testimony last June where she stated publicly for the first time that she felt the conservatorship was abusive and that she can’t “live a full life.”

