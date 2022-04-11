South Korean group MONSTA X’s member Joohoney has reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19 ahead of band’s forthcoming release of long-awaited mini album SHAPE of LOVE.

MONSTA X’s Joohoney tests positive for Covid-19; no change in release date of new comeback album SHAPE of LOVE

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s label Starship Entertainment released an official statement on April 10 sharing that “Joohoney exhibited symptoms of a sore throat, so he used a self-testing kit. He tested positive, so he carried out a rapid antigen test today (April 10), and he tested positive for COVID-19.” The agency further mentioned that "Joohoney has completed the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no symptoms other than a slight sore throat.”

While MONSTA X was originally scheduled to make a comeback on April 11, the group ended up postponing their return after Hyungwon was diagnosed with Covid-19. Later on, other members Kihyun, Minhyuk, and I.M also tested positive for the virus that same week. While Joohoney has currently halted all scheduled activities, and is receiving treatment at home separately from the MONSTA X members, the agency shared in the statement that “the release of MONSTA X’s mini album ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ will be carried out without change on April 26, 2022 as previously informed.”

MONSTA X's leader Shownu enlisted in July last year and is currently serving as a social worker, so the group is currently promoting as a five-member group. The group will be returning with their upcoming mini album ‘SHAPE of LOVE’ on April 26 at 6 p.m. KST.

