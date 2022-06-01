Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback like never before, as the superstar is gearing up for not one, but three releases in 2023. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively found out that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film has finally got a title and it is all set to release in 2023.

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next titled Jawan; SRK to announce it with a teaser

According to our sources, the action packed entertainer of SRK and Atlee is titled Jawan. "After discussing and considering at-least 25 titles, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have decided to title their next as Jawan," revealed a source close to the production house to Bollywood Hungama.

That's not all, the dynamic duo is all set to announce Jawan in a couple of days with a teaser. "It's 1 minute 34 seconds of absolute swag for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan. It has SRK in his massiest avatar till date and the fans will be blown away by this minute and a half glimpse of the superstar, Shah Rukh Khan," the source further told us.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee film is expected to release somewhere in between January and December, which would mean triple dose of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among many others.

