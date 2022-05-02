Shah Rukh Khan’s next release Pathaan is already being talked about as one of the biggest releases of 2023 and even more significantly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in this film after four years. His last release was Zero in 2018. Before Shah Rukh moves to his next project, namely Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, he will be seen in Tamil director Atlee Kumar’s Hindi debut. The untitled film is an original and not a remake of any Tamil film of Atlee. It features Shah Rukh along with Nayanthara who makes her debut in Hindi, the very talented Priya Mani, and Sanya Malhotra.

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Dost’ directing Atlee’s film

A minor part of the film has already been shot. But now a major schedule has started. It has come to light that Shah Rukh has revised much of Atlee’s original script. “There were some aspects to the script that Shah Rukh was not sure about. He has changed those aspects in the script. The script is now very different from what it was when it came to Shah Rukh,” says a source.

Sources also inform that Shah Rukh is taking “more than a passing interest” in the direction. “It's not like he's ghost-directing the film. He's dost-directing it. Atlee is young and relatively new. He is happy to follow Shah Rukh’s advice,” says the source.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s next to be made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores; next schedule in June

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.