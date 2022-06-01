Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the warrior who fought to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. We are getting confirmed information from reliable trade sources that two countries, Kuwait & Oman, have banned the film on the last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s fight against invaders of India.

A senior trade source on conditions of anonymity says, “It is highly unfortunate that a film that is based on our glorious Hindu Samrat Prithviraj’s life and courage has been banned in some international markets like Kuwait and Oman. It seems that these countries have taken this stand in the run-up to the film’s release.”

The source further says, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people. Banning his life story only makes one question the fact that why can’t people take a look at history and accept what happened to India and Hindus.”

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release this Friday in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

