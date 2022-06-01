Recently there was news that Abhishek Bachchan will be taking off to attend the 22nd Edition of IIFA. The award function will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this year. After the end of the pandemic, this year’s IIFA is expected to feature grandeur and some star-studded performances. As per recent reports, Salman Khan will be attending the award function and has already flown to the UAE earlier today evening. Not just him, actors like Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday too has left the city for their IIFA 2022 preps.

Salman Khan leaves for Abu Dhabi to host IIFA 2022

We had earlier reported that Salman Khan will be hosting IIFA 2022 along with comedian host-actor Maniesh Paul as well as popular actor Riteish Deshmukh. While this will be a fun affair to watch, the award function is also expected to feature some very interesting performances from Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Nora Fatehi among others. In fact, the award function will mark the live stage performance debut of newbie Ananya Panday. Just a day ago, we had reported that Abhishek Bachchan will be flying with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend the 22nd edition of IIFA Awards. It seems that the Bachchan Junior will also be putting up a performance on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Besides the hosts and performers, the guest list in attendance for the 22nd edition of IIFA will include Mithun Chakraborty, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Rampal, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. IIFA 2022 was supposed to be held in May 2022 but was postponed due to the sudden demise of President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The main event will now be held on June 4.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s security increased by Mumbai Police after Lawrence Bishnoi named prime suspect in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.