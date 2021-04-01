Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.04.2021 | 3:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

BREAKING: Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer passed by CBFC; details inside

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

Around 10 days back, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the makers of the much awaited film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, are all set to unveil the theatrical trailer of the actioner in the first week of April 2021. In February, the team of the film had decided to first launch a teaser of the film followed by the trailer. But the plan was changed and instead of a teaser, a new poster of the film was launched on March 13, that is, exactly two months before the film’s release. This poster featured only Salman Khan and it got fabulous feedback. The idea is now to follow up with a grand, exciting theatrical trailer which would further up the film’s buzz.

BREAKING: Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer passed by CBFC; details inside

And now it has come to light that the theatrical trailer launch plans are slowly coming to life. A source reveals, “Some time back, the producers of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai – Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri – submitted the theatrical trailer at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification. Last week, the CBFC passed the trailer without any cuts and with a U/A certificate. The total length of the trailer is 2 minutes 43 seconds.” The certification was granted to the theatrical trailer on March 24, 2021.

Last month, a source had told us, “The theatrical trailer is very well cut. It comprises all the massy elements of the film right from Salman Khan’s dialoguebaazi, action, rivalry with Randeep Hooda, romance with Disha Patani, etc. Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat this Eid.”

There have been talks of another biggie, Sooryavanshi, might not release as per the schedule on April 30, 2021. The rising cases of Coronavirus, especially in Maharashtra, and the resulting curbs and night curfews in different parts of the country might lead to the postponement. The source informs, “It’s a wait and watch situation for every film right now and Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is no exception. As of now, the plan is on to bring it on Eid.”

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13, 2021. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, it also co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s trailer to be out in the first week of April

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan charges Rs. 12 crores…

Ibrahim Ali Khan joins as AD for Karan…

Hrithik Roshan to mark silver jubilee in…

Kangana Ranaut granted bail in defamation…

Shanaya Kapoor to romance Gurfateh Pirzada…

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification