Bollywood Hungama had reported last month that a slick, massy teaser of Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, is expected to be released in March 2021. As per the source, the teaser was supposed to be less than a minute long and was to provide a nice idea about the film and its action and grandeur.

However, there has been slight change in the plans for the makers of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The source now tells us, “The plans to release the teaser have been dropped. The makers would now directly unveil the trailer of the film. It is expected to release in the first week of April. The first look, which was launched exactly two months before the film’s release, on March 13, got a great response. The makers are confident that the trailer would considerably enhance the buzz of the film.”

The source further adds, “The theatrical trailer is very well cut. It comprises all the massy elements of the film right from Salman’s dialoguebaazi, action, rivalry with Randeep Hooda, romance with Disha Patani, etc. Salman Khan’s fans are in for a treat this Eid.”

The number of cases of Coronavirus has increased considerably in India, especially in Maharashtra’s major centres like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. It has led to fears if the major films scheduled for release this summer would be further postponed. Also, if Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai releases as per the plan, it’ll face competition from John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. To which the source says, “As of now, everything is as per the schedule. There are no talks of any postponement. Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai arrives on Eid.”

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai also co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Eid 2021: Salman Khan confirms Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13 in theatres

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.