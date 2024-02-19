comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.02.2024 | 11:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING! Riteish Deshmukh to direct Raja Shivaji, a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Jio Studios and Genelia Deshmukh join hands

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING! Riteish Deshmukh to direct Raja Shivaji, a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Jio Studios and Genelia Deshmukh join hands

en Bollywood News BREAKING! Riteish Deshmukh to direct Raja Shivaji, a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Jio Studios and Genelia Deshmukh join hands

The upcoming film, directed by Riteish himself, will celebrate the legendary Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in all his glory.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On the auspicious occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, Jio Studios officially announced a grand cinematic saga – Raja Shivaji, a film based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Marking a significant moment in Indian cinema, the biopic will be helmed by actor-turned-director Riteish Deshmukh and co-produced by his wife, Genelia Deshmukh.

BREAKING! Riteish Deshmukh to direct Raja Shivaji, a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Jio Studios and Genelia Deshmukh join hands

BREAKING! Riteish Deshmukh to direct Raja Shivaji, a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Jio Studios and Genelia Deshmukh join hands

This epic historical drama will be bilingual, shot simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi languages, ensuring nationwide accessibility and celebrating the unifying spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. Filming is set to commence soon, with a targeted release in 2025.

Sharing his heartfelt emotions, Riteish Deshmukh expressed on Instagram: "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence—a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valor, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries."

He further added, “Our deepest aspiration has always been to immortalize his awe-inspiring journey on the grand canvas of cinema—a journey of epic proportions, depicting the rise of a boy who defied the invincible, sparking the flames of Swarajya. A rebel whose courage knew no bounds, he didn’t just rule land, he conquered hearts, earning the endearing title of ‘Raja Shivaji.’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Raja Shivaji promises to be a landmark film, bringing to life the inspiring tale of the Maratha warrior king who established an empire based on justice and courage. Stay tuned for further updates on this anticipated cinematic experience!

Also Read: Sohail Khan, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh, Sachin Joshii, Akhil Akkineni set for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

More Pages: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce…

Rashmika Mandanna shares harrowing…

EXCLUSIVE: Despite the jail sentence,…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar…

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar was…

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up about cheque…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification