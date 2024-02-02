comscore
Sohail Khan, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh, Sachin Joshii, Akhil Akkineni set for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

The 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) will air on JioCinema, starting 23rd February 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

JioCinema has announced its partnership with Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). In line with this partnership, the platform will exclusively live-stream Celebrity Cricket League Season 10. Spread over four weekends, and with 20 entertaining matches that appeal to a wide audience cohort beyond cricket fans, the adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed, starting 23rd February 2024, exclusively on JioCinema.

Launched in 2011, Celebrity Cricket League has evolved to become India’s most-watched sport and entertainment event. With an impressive cumulative TV and digital reach, the previous season of Celebrity Cricket League reached out to over 250 million viewers across the country. Comprising 8 teams representing India’s major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, CCL Season 10 will bring together over 200 most followed and loved film celebrities, under a single platform, making way for unmatched entertainment.

Among the luminaries associated with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with its team’s Captain Jissu Sengupta.

About his association with Celebrity Cricket League Riteish Deshmukh shared, “I have always been passionate about CCL, in fact, all of us have been. There is a very big memory, you can say a hilarious one actually. I remember, when I got married, the next day, I was playing a match for my team. So, at the time of the reception, I had some team members who took me to one corner and persuaded me to play the next day.”

The 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) will air on JioCinema, starting 23rd February 2024.

ALSO READ: Lijo Jose Pellisery opens up about the low response they received for Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban; reveals some persuaded others to not watch it

