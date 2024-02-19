Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated Aashiqui 3 has undergone a name change, transforming into Tu Aashiqui Hai. But that's not all!

Hold onto your hats, Aashiqui fans! The highly anticipated Kartik Aaryan starrer, initially announced as Aashiqui 3, has undergone a name change and a surprising twist. According to recent reports, the film will now be called Tu Aashiqui Hai and reportedly draw inspiration from the 1981 romantic drama Basera.

Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 retitled Tu Aashiqui Hai; film to be inspired by Basera: Report

A recent report by Times Now quoted a source saying, “Aashiqui 3 is now titled Tu Aashiqui Hai. It is based on the 1981 film, Basera, starring Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee, and Rekha. The film will go on floors later this year. Tripti and Kartik will play the lead roles, and the producers are yet to lock one more actress for the movie.”

While the makers haven't officially confirmed Tu Aashiqui Hai as a remake of Basera, the choice of title and reported inspiration certainly sparks curiosity. Basera explored complex emotions and relationships, elements resonating strongly with the Aashiqui franchise. Will Kartik and Triptii bring a contemporary twist to this classic love story? Only time will tell!

Besides this, readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama is also constantly sharing updates about the upcoming film. In December 2023, we reported that Aashiqui 3 to go on floors in 2024. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Aashiqui, the first film, was released way back in 1990 and it starred two newcomers – Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. They became sensations overnight and the film became an unexpected musical hit. The second film, Aashiqui 2 came many years later in 2013 and it starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, this one also became a musical hit.

