Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported the viral news about the show-sharing issues between Anil Thadani’s AA Films, the distributors of Pushpa 2 – The Rule and PVR Inox Pictures, who are releasing Baby John in cinemas this Christmas. The meeting between the two parties went on for a long time yesterday, that is, Thursday, December 19. A little after midnight, the issue was finally resolved, for now.

BREAKING: Pushpa 2 vs Baby John show sharing resolved amid late-night drama for now; Allu Arjun starrer’s shows to continue in PVR, Inox

Last night, it seemed like Pushpa 2 – The Rule will be discontinued from the properties of PVR and Inox. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Both parties have decided to take a pause. The issues aren’t solved but nevertheless, Pushpa 2 – The Rule’s advance booking for the third weekend was opened after midnight. However, the multiplexes can sell tickets for the film only until Sunday, December 22. It is yet to be seen how the showcasing plays out for Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24, and of course, once Baby John releases on Wednesday, December 25.”

Another source told us, “Many cinemas of PVR Inox haven’t given sufficient showcasing to Pushpa 2 – The Rule. A theatre like PVR Juhu has allotted 11 shows to Mufasa: The Lion King while Pushpa 2 – The Rule will play 7 shows a day. While 8 shows a day of Pushpa 2 – The Rule is allotted in PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, Mufasa: The Lion King has as many as 12 shows a day. The demand is still tremendous for the Allu Arjun-starrer and hence, in an ideal situation, it should have got more shows.” Other multiplex chains, however, have given equal showcasing to both films, and in some places, Pushpa 2 has more shows.

The issue arose yesterday when Anil Thadani instructed all the exhibitors that they’ll have to play an equal number of shows of Pushpa 2 – The Rule from Friday, December 20 to Thursday, December 26. This means that they cannot reduce their showcasing of Pushpa 2 from Wednesday, December 25, to accommodate Baby John.

A source informed us yesterday, “Anil Thadani asked all exhibitors to give in writing that this condition has to be met. If they don’t do so, the RO, that is the release order, to play Pushpa 2 – The Rule for the weekend, will not be given. If the RO doesn’t come through, theatres will not be able to play Pushpa 2 – The Rule over this weekend.”

Though the shows of Pushpa 2 – The Rule are back in the national chains, the issue is far from over. It now remains to be seen when Baby John’s advance booking will begin and how its showcasing is going to be like.

