Television and film actor Ram Kapoor, known for his versatile performances, has left fans stunned with his recent weight transformation. The 51-year-old actor shared pictures on social media on Thursday, revealing a remarkable fitness journey that had been kept under wraps. Kapoor, who was last seen in Yudhra, had been on a hiatus from social media, making his return all the more striking.

Ram Kapoor stuns fans with dramatic weight loss: “Was working on myself quite extensively”

Fans Applaud Ram Kapoor’s Weight Loss Journey

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor posted a photo alongside his wife, Gautami Kapoor, showcasing his slimmed-down physique. Captioning one of the posts, he wrote, “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively.” The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and fellow actors celebrating his achievement.

Actor Karan Wahi reacted to the post with heart emojis, while fans expressed their amazement in the comments. One fan remarked, “What a drastic change, but I liked your Bade Achhe Lagte Hain version.” Another wrote, “My childhood crush just got sexy again.”

Mixed Reactions to Kapoor’s Transformation

While many applauded Ram Kapoor’s dedication, others fondly reminisced about his “golu-molu” avatar from his iconic television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. A fan commented, “Unbelievable transformation Sir, but that Golu Molu Ram Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – we will definitely miss that look.”

Some fans also highlighted Kapoor’s acting legacy, noting memorable performances in projects like Monsoon Wedding. One user commented, “You were my and my sister’s childhood crush, and honestly, you still amaze us with your acting skills.”

