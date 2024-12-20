comscore
Mouni Roy teams up with Khuda Haafiz director Faruk Kabir for new project titled Salakaar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Mouni Roy teams up with Khuda Haafiz director Faruk Kabir for new project titled Salakaar

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Mouni Roy has thrilled her fans with an exciting announcement on social media. The entrepreneur-actress shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming project, ‘Salakaar’. The post featured a snap of the clapboard as she posed with the director Faruk Kabir and a candid moment from the set. Captioning the post, Mouni wrote, “Maestro & the muse / Get ready 2025!!!!! #happiestonset” leaving her followers buzzing with anticipation.

Fans have expressed their excitement, eagerly speculating about the project and Mouni’s role in the project. While details remain under wraps, the movie is slated for a 2025 release, building even more intrigue around what promises to be an exciting venture for the actress.

 

Beyond her acting career, Mouni Roy is also making her mark as an entrepreneur. She owns Badmaash, a restaurant chain known for its vibrant Bollywood vibe and authentic Indian cuisine. Whether on-screen or off, Mouni continues to keep her fans engaged and inspired.

Also Read: Mouni Roy reflects on completing six years in the industry; says, “My focus is always on choosing roles that resonate with me, regardless of the genre”

