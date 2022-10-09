The National Cinema Day has made the industry realize that cheaper ticket rates can pull audiences to cinema halls in hordes. It was celebrated on September 23 and tickets were sold for just Rs. 75. It resulted in house full shows not just for big-ticket films like Brahmastra but even for small films like Chup and Dhokha Round D Corner. The offer was then extended to weekdays. Recently, the tickets for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye were sold for just Rs. 150 on its release day, that is, Friday, October 7.

BREAKING: As part of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebrations, the tickets for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye to be sold for JUST Rs. 80 on October 11

And now, the makers have come up with another exciting offer. On Tuesday, October 11, viewers will be able to watch Goodbye for just Rs. 80! A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Since the film’s lead, Amitabh Bachchan, turns 80 on Tuesday, the makers felt that it’ll be a great idea to sell tickets for Rs. 80 on this day. They spoke to the multiplex chains and they also felt it was a great idea. They readily came on board. The advance booking has already begun for the 11th.”

The source continued, “There’ll be a lot of noise on October 11; after all, the mahanayak is turning 80. The makers plan to promote this exciting offer and are confident that it’ll result in huge footfalls. They are expecting that several viewers will come to the cinema halls to take advantage of cheaper ticket prices.”

According to the source, as of now, PVR Cinemas, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Mukta etc are already on board. “The other multiplex chains, standalone cinemas and single-screens too are expected to sell tickets of Goodbye for Rs. 80 on October 11,” revealed the source.

Meanwhile, a film festival named ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ is going on at PVR Cinemas. It is organized by the Film Heritage Foundation from October 8 to 11 in 17 cities. As part of this film festival, classic films of Amitabh Bachchan like Don, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony etc are being shown on the big screen. While tickets on October 8, 9 and 10 are available for Rs. 150, on the 11th, the tickets will be sold for just Rs. 80.

