comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.10.2022 | 12:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill files complaint after receiving death threats; says, “If no arrests are made, will be forced to leave Punjab”

Bollywood News

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill claimed that he was threatened by a man named Happy and that he was targeted because he is a Hindu leader.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up to become a Bollywood star. However, the reality show contestant’s family seems to face trouble in Punjab. Her father Santokh Singh Gill, who is also a politician, faced death threats and have approached the Amritsar police and has filed a case against the caller. Mr. Gill has given a statement to ANI claiming that he received a phone call and was threatened that he would be killed before Diwali. He also went on to state that if no arrests are made, he would be forced to leave Punjab.

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill files complaint after receiving death threats; says, “If no arrests are made, will be forced to leave Punjab”

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill files complaint after receiving death threats; says, “If no arrests are made, will be forced to leave Punjab”

Speaking to ANI, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) member Santokh Singh Gill said, “I reached the SSP of Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday to file a complaint,” he said. “Yesterday I got a threat call from a person named Happy who threated to kill me before Diwali,” he shared. He went on to add, “I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader.”

While he has requested the police to fast track the investigation, he went on to conclude, “If no arrests are made, I will soon be forced to leave Punjab and settle elsewhere.” In the past, in December 2021, Santokh Singh Gill was attacked by two assailants who had shot him when he was sitting in the car.

Shehnaaz Gill gained fame with Bigg Boss 13 and was reportedly dating co-contestant Siddharth Shukla, who passed away last year due to cardiac arrest. She is currently gearing up to make her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also features an ensemble cast of Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill among others.

Also ReadShehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill posts pictures hinting that he is free of the rape charges

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: As part of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th…

Manoj Bajpayee to play the lead in Zee…

Kajal Aggarwal reveals face of son Neil at…

Bigg Boss 16: TV actors Arjun Bijlani,…

BREAKING: Doctor G gets ‘A’ certificate from…

Shweta Bachchan recalls getting ‘thrashed’…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification